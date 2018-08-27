Home Entertainment Hindi

'Chaav Laaga': Beautiful song from 'Sui Dhaaga' celebrates unconditional love

Crooned by Papon and Ronkini Gupta, the music of the song is given by Anu Malik and the lyrics are penned by Varun Grover.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in 'Chav Laga' from 'Sui Dhaaga'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The first song from Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga- Made in India' is out and it depicts the emotional and uplifting journey of the titular characters from being life partner to becoming business partners.

Titled as 'Chaav Laaga', the song witnesses striking chemistry between Mamta and Mauji as the new age 'made in India' couple. In the video, Anushka supports and motivates Varun to start his own business. It also shows how the couple works day and night to make their 'Made in India' dream come true.

Talking about the song, Anushka said, "Chaav Laaga is one of the most melodious and soulful tracks that I have heard in the recent times. It beautifully brings out the journey of Mamta and Mauji's love story and how they fall in love with each other by learning to respect each other's talents and abilities. It is a song that celebrates the purity and strength of love."

"It is one of my most favourite romantic tracks. It is soulful, incredibly romantic yet extremely simple. It shows real romance between very real people. Mauji and Mamta find the courage to dream, to aspire and to chase their goals by trusting each other. The song celebrates this trust, this unconditional love," added the 'Judwaa 2' star.

'Sui Dhaga - Made In India' is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India.

The love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28 this year.

