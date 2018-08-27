Home Entertainment Hindi

Excel Entertainment marks hattrick of 100 crore films with 'Gold', after 'Raees', 'Fukrey'

Akshay marked his debut association with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment for the first time with 'Gold.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 'Gold'. (Youtube Screengrab)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After 'Raees' and 'Fukrey', Excel Entertainment marks a hattrick of 100 crore films with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'.

With quality content, fresh perspectives, and consistent good stories, Akshay Kumar scored another century with his recently released 'Gold'.

Akshay marked his debut association with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment for the first time with 'Gold.

With Rs 25.25 crores collection on Day 1, Excel Entertainment's 'Gold' has also emerged to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opening till date. In sync with the patriotic spirit of Independence Day, Gold's release on the National festival proved to be a perfect treat for the audience.

'Gold' showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar, who wishes to win India's first gold medal in hockey as an independent nation.

He coaches the team for the 1948 Olympics in London, inspiring the athletes to make a mark against the British on their own turf.

Subsequently, India won the gold medal on August 12, 1948.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

'Gold' not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold provided a power-packed performance by the ensemble actors.

'Gold' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold Raees Fukrey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love