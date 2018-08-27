Home Entertainment Hindi

Rambo Rajkumar's daughters made Taapsee do bhangra in Manmarziyan

Taapsee Pannu's 'bhangra' number in "Manmarziyan" has been choreographed by Navadevi and Navalakshmi, daughters of Rambo Rajkumar, one of the leading stunt masters in south Indian films.

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu's 'bhangra' number in "Manmarziyan" has been choreographed by Navadevi and Navalakshmi, daughters of Rambo Rajkumar, one of the leading stunt masters in south Indian films.

For "Kundali", a song in "Manmarziyan", the two south Indian sisters choreographed a complete bhangra number.

Taapsee was pleasantly surprised when the film's director Anurag Kashyap told her that he had found choreographers from the south for the song.

"I almost didn't believe him when he told me this first. I thought he was joking. Until one day I turned up at the rehearsal and realised he wasn't. He wanted a new take on a sangeet number. Punjabi sangeet numbers are done to death in our films and he thought getting new choreographers who are not of the same background as the song and flavour of the film might just get in something refreshing," she said in a statement.

The combination worked.

"The song is beautiful and the peppy choreography these two girls added to it makes it fresh and exciting to watch. It's the first time Anurag has a proper lip-sync dancing number in his film, so expect something unique for sure," Taapsee added.

"Manmarziyan" also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

