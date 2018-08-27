Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma learn to sew in the dark for Sui Dhaaga 

To prepare for their roles, both Varun and Anushka mastered the craft of suing in the absence of light — a common practice among textile workers in small-town India.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

sui_dhaaga

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma play a tailor and an embroiderer respectively in their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. The film has been shot, among other places, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi, a city famous for its hand-woven silk sarees.

Recalling the experience, Varun shared in a statement, “These talented artists generally go on the roof of their houses and start working at night. Our characters take a leaf out of this dedication, ambition and entrepreneurial spirit. We shot some sewing and embroidering scenes using the street light of Chanderi.

Our director, Sharat Katariya, captured some tender moments about these hard-working  artists.”
Anushka Sharma added, “Our director wanted to show how craftsmen struggle through the day and work at night. Usually, they make use of street lights to aid their professional needs. We wanted this aspect of their lives to be captured on screen.”

Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film tells the story of an unemployed tailor named Mauji (Varun Dhawan) who starts his own indigenous textile label with the help of his embroiderer wife, Mamta (Anushka Sharma). Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav plays Mauji’s father in the film. 

Sharat Katariya made his directorial debut with the National Award-winning romantic comedy, Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). Varun Dhawan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama, October. Anushka Sharma’s last release was Sanju. 

