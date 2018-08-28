Hrithik Roshan launches fitness and wellness brand, Cult Fit in Hyderabad

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

Everyone’s eyes turned as a booming voice wished the room a bright “Hello!” Hrithik Roshan knows how to make an entrance. In Hyderabad to launch a fitness and wellness brand, Cult Fit along with his business partner Mukesh Bansal.

Ask him how much he invested in the project and he says with his charming smile, “I’ve invested my heart and soul in it!” Launching Cult Fit, the first of many to come in Banjara Hills Hyderabad, the two businessmen were super enthusiastic about the prospect of entering Hyderabad’s market. In their words, their brand provides a wholesome course which enhances not just the body but also the mind and soul.

Cult Fit, besides their unique workouts, will also be launching kitchens and a special provision called Mind Fit which they believe will give them an edge over the other fitness brands in the market. Speaking about the same, Hrithik says, “Mental health is not talked about enough. For ages, it has been easier for us to call the doctor if he has a physical ailment than calling a professional if you think there’s something wrong with your mind. This could be out of shame, stigma or embarrassment but it’s high time we talk about it. We need to start not making a big deal out of needing help for mental health issues.”

Adding how Cult Fit changes this he says, “There are 150 professionals across all our centers as physical trainers, nutritionists and even psychologists to help out our customers. I personally think anyone who gets the Mind Fit experience will come out lighter and happier. And when your mind is in the right place, you feel better, take better decisions, you are more creative and productive as well.” Known for the fit body that he flaunts it doesn’t come as a surprise that Hrithik put his interest into a fitness brand.

He however urges, “When we started out for a fitness venture two hours ago, we really wanted to provide something that would give wholesome wellness and not just physical fitness. The edge that we hoped for was to create a space where all physical and mental wellness can be sought out and here we are, a year and a half later, turning it into a reality!” Hrithik also shared his experience with fitness over the years “The first time I stepped into a gym was in 1989. And all I saw then was a few men standing at the mirrors doing biceps. A lot has changed since.

Now there are options and inclusive formats that don’t cater to only one kind of people. That was the criteria when we started Cult Fit as well. We did not just want to open a gym that has weights. We wanted it to be a nurturing experience and that’s what it is right now,” he says. As he signs off he urges everyone to try out some fitness routine just to keep themselves going.

— Srividya Palaparthi

