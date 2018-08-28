Home Entertainment Hindi

It's a great compliment, says Radhika Apte on back-to-back Netflix projects

Is there too much of Radhika Apte on Netflix? Weighing in on the question that became viral on social media, the actor said she took it as a compliment.

Published: 28th August 2018 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Radhika Apte (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: 'Lust Stories', 'Sacred Games' and now 'Ghoul'.

Is there too much of Radhika Apte on Netflix? Weighing in on the question that became viral on social media, the actor said she took it as a compliment.

"I was very happy. I think it is a great compliment because it is such a great platform.

Who would not like to be a part of the projects from Netflix," Apte told PTI.

"With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform.

They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality," she added.

In response to the memes, the streaming service reunited with Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane to make a two-minute behind-the-scenes video where they "mock" her "omnipresence".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Radhika Apte Netflix Lust Stories Sacred Games Ghoul Radhika Apte on Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad