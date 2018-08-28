Mixed reactions in Bollywood over sale of iconic RK Studios

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Kapoor family's decision to sell off the iconic R.K Studios set in Chembur has left Bollywood "heartbroken".

The sprawling landmark was built 70 years ago by veteran actor Raj Kapoor. It was reported that the family has collectively decided to let go of the property.

Reacting to the same, veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who shot "two important films there" said, "It's very heartbreaking since it's an iconic place."

Another yesteryear actor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, opened up about the same and said, "I am sure there must have been some reason why they have decided to take this step. I cannot say if the decision is right or not since I am not at their position. I would just like to say that the places and studios with which numerous memories are attached should not be touched."

'Paltan' star Arjun Rampal said he felt lucky to have shot there multiple times. "It's up to the family to take the decision. It was an iconic studio, it still is, and I hope it remains," he added.

Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt, on the other hand, welcomed the Kapoor family's decision. "Change is a part of life. We should welcome it. Let the old go, let the new come," he noted.

Many hit films including 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Jagte Raho' 'Shree 420', 'Sangam', 'Bobby' and 'Prem Rog' were shot at the RK Studios. Last year in September, a massive fire broke out at the studio, leaving a part gutted.