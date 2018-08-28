Home Entertainment Hindi

Necessary to engage audience more than entertaining them: Nandita Das

"Manto" stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title character of Indo-Pakistani author-writer Saadat Hasan Manto along with Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.

Published: 28th August 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-director Nandita Das

Actor-director Nandita Das (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-director Nandita Das, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Manto", says that more than entertaining the audience, it is necessary to engage them with the film.

Nandita was interacting with the media here during the third edition of the WCRC Idea-fest 2018 awards on Monday.

Talking about audience reaction to trailer of the film, Nandita said: "People used to think that it's a period film which is set in 1940s and Nandita only makes serious type of films. But with the response to the trailer, we came to know that lot of people relate themselves with the film.

"We often think that there should be only entertainment in a film but I think it is necessary to engage the audience. If the audience gets engaged then they don't try to figure out whether the film has songs or dance in it."

Talking about the storyline, Das, who previously directed "Firaq", said: "It's a story of the writer and the obstacles of his life and the reasons why he left Mumbai which he used to love so much and later shifted to Lahore (Pakistan) and what kind of stories he wrote in his life so, we have also shown glimpses of his stories."

The film is produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

It is releasing on September 21.

Nandita Das Manto

