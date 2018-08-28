Home Entertainment Hindi

Nobody wants to cast me in films: Milind Soman

The supermodel-actor-fitness enthusiast says filmmakers do not cast him more often in their films perhaps because he does not have a good network in mainstream Bollywood.

Published: 28th August 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

MILIND_SOMAN

Milind Soman (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram/EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Supermodel-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman says filmmakers do not cast him more often in their films perhaps because he does not have a good network in mainstream Bollywood.

"Nobody wants to cast me in films, yes that is true. I do not know why, but that is the reality," Milind told IANS.

"Once in a while, film offers come to me and I do that. I am interested in performance though... I like acting. It is a well-paid job and according to some people, I am good at it," he added.

Milind had famously featured in the music video "Made In India". He also featured in films like "Bheja Fry", "David", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Chef", along with some TV shows like "Captain Vyom", "Noorjahan" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi x 3".

What is the reason behind such less visibility in films?

"I think people do not associate me with the mainstream... Only the urban people (maybe). I do not have friends and network with the commercial cinema world. In every business, the network is important," he explained.

Asked if there is any new filmmaker that he wishes to collaborate with, Milind said: "I do not know any of them. In fact, I do not watch films.

"Perhaps that is the potential reason why people do not cast me in the film. I am one of those people who love to act in the film but does not want to watch the film."

"I think in a year, I watch maximum three films, that too superhero films."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Milind Soman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad