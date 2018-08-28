What does Home mean to you? After Jeetendra, celebrities take audience on a trip down memory lane

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the release of ALTBalaji's 'Home', Jeetendra Kapoor took the audience on an emotional trip down his memory lane by visiting his first home.

Soon after the veteran actor's post, many celebrities took to social media to share stories of their home via #MyHome.

With Jeetendra's video on social media, the veteran actor asked the audience to share what does their home mean to them via a social media trend with #MyHome.

Following the trend, many celebrities opened up about their emotional bond with their homes.

My hero my dad my HOME ! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls #MyHOME ! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/tC3QNBcMDB — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 24, 2018

Well known names from the industry like Hina Khan, Aahana Kumra, Prince Narula, Nakuul Mehta, Avika Gor, Kanchi Singh, Helly Shah, Surbhi Chandna, Rohan Mehra, Shireen Mirza, Mushtaq Sheikh, Palak Jain amongst others shared what home means to them.

Not just the Indian television actors but also American actor Jeremiah Brent shared his emotional bond with his home on social media.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">No matter Whr I wander I know I wil always come back to my family, my ‘Home’My family just like millions of you out there is ‘My Home’ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHome</a> congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/ektaravikapoor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ektaravikapoor</a> for the new beginnings.plz share your HOME moments with us <a href="https://twitter.com/geeta_phogat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@geeta_phogat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Phogat_Vinesh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phogat_Vinesh</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ipriyanksharmaa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ipriyanksharmaa</a> <a href="https://t.co/haJYjICflj">pic.twitter.com/haJYjICflj</a></p>— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) <a href="https://twitter.com/eyehinakhan/status/1033340841346117633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Ekta Kapoor had earlier shared her feeling of Home on social media tagging a few others to share their stories, "My family is my home wat or who is urs? Share your video or photo, nominate three people.

Don't forget to use #MyHOME and do tag @altbalaji.

I nominate @Divyanka_T @imouniroy @anitahasnandani @IamEJF @SurbhiJtweets @krystledsouza @RealHinaKhan @PanditRidhima".

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">My family is my home wat or who is urs? Share your video or photo, nominate three people. Don’t forget to use <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHOME?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHOME</a> and do tag <a href="https://twitter.com/altbalaji?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@altbalaji</a>. I nominate <a href="https://twitter.com/Divyanka_T?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Divyanka_T</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imouniroy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imouniroy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/anitahasnandani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anitahasnandani</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IamEJF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamEJF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SurbhiJtweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SurbhiJtweets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/krystledsouza?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@krystledsouza</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RealHinaKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealHinaKhan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PanditRidhima?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PanditRidhima</a> <a href="https://t.co/uDz5iWza1n">pic.twitter.com/uDz5iWza1n</a></p>— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) <a href="https://twitter.com/ektaravikapoor/status/1032910247260614656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



International Television star Jeremiah Brent said, "Home used to be a place, now it's these three. #MyHome".

Actress Aahana Kumra shared her home feeling saying, "#Home is where you learn, To hug unlimited, to eat together, the morning chai together, to take photos together, to read out one another and above all you learn how to love.

You don't do anything extraordinary at home because everything ordinary makes it #MyHOME Congrats @ektaravikapoor @ruchikaakapoor @amolparashar @bhavnarawail @chloejferns #HabibFaisal @altbalaji ! We welcome your home into our lives!" Television Sensation Hina Khan shared her feeling of home saying, "My family has always been the source of my inspiration for everything in life.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A place where you fight , you love , you share emotions , you keep making fun <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MYHOME?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MYHOME</a> . Family makes you a perfect one and you make the family perfect by being in it. <a href="https://twitter.com/ektaravikapoor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ektaravikapoor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/altbalaji?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@altbalaji</a> Thanks for this chain of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHOME?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHOME</a> <a href="https://t.co/vJHuEq75oP">pic.twitter.com/vJHuEq75oP</a></p>— Yash (@YashJain407) <a href="https://twitter.com/YashJain407/status/1033357010132119552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Just as the earth revolves around the sun my life starts and explores it's complete revolution around my family.

Every starting point that leads me to anything good or not so good , I have them beside me , behind me always.

No matter where I wander I know I will always come back to my family, my 'Home'.

From the deep unsaid understanding to the unplanned laughs, from the beginning of everything to the end of all sorrows, I cherish everything I experience with my family as they give me a reason to feel at 'Home' and come back! My family just like millions of you out there is 'My Home' but it's always better to mention this every now & then so who or what is your Home ? What makes you tick ? Congratulations @ektaravikapoor for this beautiful journey called #Home #MyHome @altbalaji I nominate @priyanksharmaaa @nakuulmehta @ravidubey2312 @rohanmehraa @kanchisingh09 @rockyj1 @geetaphogat @vineshphogat @luvtya6i plz do share your best #HomeMoments".

Well known Television personality Prince Narula shared, "#myhome , home where my mom is always cooking for us. Dad is working day and night without any break and give us what we demand.

Home where my two amazing sisters are waiting for me to come and celebrate every festival and then talk fight like we use to do. Home where everyone is talking about Yuvika. Home where I have grown up where I have all of my best memories, mom se petai sister ko maar k bhag Jana ,raat ko late Ana or chup k ghar main Jana ,studies se chupna #home where I dnt have to pretend I can live like I want .so #myhome, myhome is my beautiful family @ektaravikapoor".

Nakull Mehta shares, "As you grow older, you start pursuing your own passion, materialistic pleasures, you meet people, make new friends, some meet a soulmate, maybe get married, raise a family and live busy lives. This pictures takes me back to #myhome & so organically uncomplicates everything the environment has shaped you into. This Rakhi i decided to stay back at my home. More metaphorically than anything else. A reminder to be free, loving and close to my roots minus the hundred trappings of modern living.

Thanks @realhinakhan for passing the baton.

I hereby share this love with three amazing individuals I look upto for many things @dhamidrashti @cricketaakash @ricksha_wali .

Share your story! "And louve to @ektaravikapoor for literally being the #Myhome to some kickarse native content which she is curating at @altbalaji & for massively influencing the viewing pattern/ habits of young India by giving us desi content which we all can be proud off! #MyHome streams on 29th August.

Best wishes to the awesome crew & cast @nimishalok @amolparashar," Nakul said.

TV Actor Rohan Mehra shared, "Living in a joint family today whatever I am is wholly n solely because of each one of them! The support, the strength ,the guidance i received is responsible for me being something in life. we did , we do and we will always stand for eachother in good or bad times and I believe this is what is called my family ,this is what is called #myhome Love forever. Thanks @realhinakhan for nominating me. I further nominate @jayatibhatia @mazher. sayed and @keertikelkar to share your #myhome stories. Also don't forget to watch #myhome only on @altbalaji A big congrats and all the very best @ektaravikapoor Looking forward to this one".

Directed by Habib Faisal, 'Home' presents the heart-tugging tale of a family who struggles to save their shelter they built by saving every penny.

Starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahni, 'Home' depicts the story of a middle-class family that is deprived of the right to their home after the misconduct of a few builders.

Loosely based on the true incidents of Campa Cola case, 'Home' is bound to resonate with every individual who dreams to buy their own shelter.

The 12 episode show will be streaming on the ALTBalaji app and the website from August 29.