Home Entertainment Hindi

Great coincidence: Radhika Apte on being 'omnipresent' on Netflix

Radhika Apte doesn't think her association with the streaming platform has been long and that the three series getting released around the same time was just a coincidence.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Radhika had three releases -- 'Lust Stories', 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul' -- this year on Netflix.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Radhika Apte, who is being trolled for frequently featuring in the Indian projects of Netflix, doesn't think her association with the streaming platform has been long and that the three series getting released around the same time was just a coincidence.

Radhika had three releases -- "Lust Stories", "Sacred Games" and "Ghoul" -- this year on Netflix.

Twitterati started targeting the "Phobia" actress when the trailer of "Ghoul", Netflix India's first horror mini-series, got unveiled in July. One user wrote: "Radhika Apte is to Netflix what Alia Bhatt is to Dharma."

Asked about her long association with Netflix, Radhika told IANS here: "It has not really been that long. 'Sacred Games' was the only series that I knew was a Netflix original series. 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghoul'... when I shot them were not associated with Netflix. So this is just a great coincidence.

"Not just a coincidence, it's a great opportunity that Netflix came on board and they decided to make it into a mini-series. I am so glad that it is a mini-series and not a film because there are certain things that (director) Patrick Graham really wanted to have in the project which... it was getting difficult because it was a timebound thing because of it being a film and I am so pleased that we could add that and make it into series."

She feels that for a project like "Ghoul", it's better to have the streaming platform on board as it has a wide reach.

"I think it will be appreciated in other places as well as in India. I think it will have a longer life. I am really happy. These three projects coming at a time was just a coincidence," said Radhika.

Netflix India has also backed her by releasing a spoof video "Omnipresent" online, and captioned it: "Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai."

In the video, she says: "Vik ('Ghoul' producer Vikramaditya Motwane) calls me one day and says that Radhika what if you play every character in this film. That got my attention. Because that is a challenge I cannot turn down."

The "Radflix" original film "Omnipresent" sees her playing multiple roles. She has also written, directed and given music to the movie.

Netflix India posted another tweet. It read: "'Pad Man' is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it, but yes Radhika Apte is in it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Radhika Apte Netflix Sacred Games Ghoul Lust Stories

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Not going to J&K with closed mind, fixed agenda: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Barack Obama used to listen to Manmohan Singh to know how to run huge economy: Chidambaram
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals