Milind Soman inspired wife Ankita to start her fitness journey

While the 90's heartthrob has always been a fitness icon, his better-half has taken a liking for it after the two came together.

Published: 29th August 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Ultraman' Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are known for staunchly following their fitness routine, even while travelling. The newly-weds have become an epitome for couples who strive to incorporate a workout regimen into their daily routine.

"Ankita wasn't, really (a fitness enthusiast). She had a very hectic life as she was a flight attendant. Flying at odd hours, not getting proper sleep, travelling to different places all the time. But now she has started regularising. More than two years ago, after looking at me, she started running," the supermodel told told ANI.

Milind further underscored that it was his attitude towards fitness that inspired Ankita to become a runner, "I never told her! I never said you have to do this! But just watching the way I am, the way I feel, and what my attitude, she has started that," he said.

The supermodel-actor and founder of Pinkathon - a run to raise awareness surrounding breast cancer - was in the national capital on Tuesday to announce its sixth edition.

When quizzed about what motivated him to start Pinkathon, Milind said, "I have been running since years but I found that the participation of women was less at events. So I just thought that we should create a space that is only for women."

The 52-year-old underlined the fact that such events have the power to trigger change in society. "Pinkathon is not a running event anymore, it's like a trigger, it changes the mindsets of people. After being part of such events, women realise that your emotional well-being, your mental well being, your physical health, is your priority," he said.

But what about those who do not have the time to run?

Milind explained that it is not necessary for people to run, "You can walk, meditate, do yoga. It just means spending some time with yourself. By doing this, you learn a lot about yourself which gives you self confidence. It works like magic," he concluded.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'.
