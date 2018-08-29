Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix India join fans to royally troll 'Omnipresent' Radhika Apte

Online video streaming service Netflix has joined fans to pull off pun on Radhika Apte, the actor you would see the most in its original content from India.

Published: 29th August 2018

A twitter user had written that the whatsApp status of Radhika Apte is 'Can't talk, Netflix only'. (Photo | Netflix India/Twitter)

The online streaming service has changed its bio on Instagram to "Just another @radhikaofficial fan account".

Moreover, the account also has uploaded a poster which says 'Omnipresent' with the tagline- 'A Radflix Original Film'. 

The title refers to the presence of actor Radhika Apte in the recent Netflix originals from India. 

Instagram post by Netflix India.

In the poster, Radhika Apte is given credit for directing, starring, writing and scoring music for the 'film'. Netflix has also given a cheeky caption for the post- 'Radhika made this poster herself'.

Atul Khatri sums it up with a tweet:

The posts are followed by the wave of memes on Apte and Netflix which erupted over the presence of the actor in recent original content productions by the company.

Instagram post by Netflix India.

 


Apte was featured in 'Lust Stories'- an anthology by Netflix and later played a major role in 'Sacred Games'- the Anurag Kashyap-Vikramaditya Motwane directed saga on the underbelly of Mumbai city. 

She is also playing the lead role in the horror-political-thriller 'Ghoul' by Netflix.

Netflix India had posted another tweet. It read: "'Pad Man' is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it, but yes Radhika Apte is in it."

Joining fans online, Netflix had earlier made a pun of the actor by tweeting that "Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai."

Weighing in on the question that became viral on social media, the actor told PTI that she took it as a compliment.

"I was very happy. I think it is a great compliment because it is such a great platform.

Who would not like to be a part of the projects from Netflix," Apte told PTI.

"With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform.

They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality," she added.

