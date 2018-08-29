Home Entertainment Hindi

We should respect Kapoor family's decision of selling RK Studios: Subhash Ghai

It was reported that the family has collectively decided to sell the sprawling landmark, which was built 70 years ago by veteran actor Raj Kapoor.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:03 PM

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai | Express photo

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has said everyone should respect the Kapoor family's decision to let go of patriarch Raj Kapoor's famous RK Studios.

"We should respect the family's decision as they have collectively taken it. There's no dispute. And I trust their decision. RK Studios has been an institution. When time changes, things change too. Even single theaters have been demolished to make way for digital theatres, multiplexes," said the veteran producer-director.

Reacting on the same, acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also said that with changing times there has to be adjustment.

"Raj Kapoor, their films, the studio; everything is extremely special to me. I felt really bad when fire had broken out at the iconic studios. But we have to adjust to changes. It is a cult place and it's a matter of distress," said the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' director.

Many hit films including 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Jagte Raho' 'Shree 420', 'Sangam', 'Bobby' and 'Prem Rog' were shot at the RK Studios. Last year in September, a massive fire broke out at the studio, leaving a part gutted.

