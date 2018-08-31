'The Underworld' director dreams of taking Assamese cinema to new heights

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Rajesh Jashpal, whose Assamese movie "The Underworld" is set to hit the screens, says it has been a dream to take the Assamese entertainment industry to new heights.

"It's been our dream to take Assamese entertainment industry to new heights and get global recognition. Every one of us has given our best and worked really hard," Jashpal said in a statement.

The movie stars Parineeta Borthakur, Zubeen Garg, Biju Phukan, Nipon Goswami and Utpal Das. The director will also act in the movie.

"The star cast of the movie is very popular. We have included all the popular names of Assamese entertainment industry. Earlier Eros International, a global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, was to produce it but things did not work out. And now S.J. Studios and Entertainment Raga Films will be producing it.

"We are really excited and still hope that we get global recognition," he added.

The movie will release on October 5.