Why Richa Chadha never took casting couch route

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha has faced casting couch "a couple of times", but she says she never chose that route even if it would have made life easier for her.

An outspoken actress, Richa shared her thoughts on matters of casting couch in web show "The Girl Tribe", read a statement.

Talking about how it's not imperative to go through casting couch in order to make it in the industry, Richa said: "It is something that women and men, who want to get into the business, must know - I have only got roles based auditions or if somebody has seen a film of mine and I have been cast again. It is like taking the stairs as opposed to taking the elevator, but it's possible."

On being questioned about whether she has faced instances of the casting couch, Richa said: "Oh yes, absolutely, a couple of times. I have felt like they were really low rung idiotic morons. Although, I was just starting out and it would have made my life easier that is not the path I will ever choose because I feel this is an art form and there has to be some amount of purity in it."