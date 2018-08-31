Home Entertainment Hindi

Why Richa Chadha never took casting couch route

On being asked if she faced instances of the casting couch, the actress said, "Oh yes, absolutely, a couple of times."

Published: 31st August 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Richa Chadha | IANS

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha has faced casting couch "a couple of times", but she says she never chose that route even if it would have made life easier for her.

An outspoken actress, Richa shared her thoughts on matters of casting couch in web show "The Girl Tribe", read a statement.

Talking about how it's not imperative to go through casting couch in order to make it in the industry, Richa said: "It is something that women and men, who want to get into the business, must know - I have only got roles based auditions or if somebody has seen a film of mine and I have been cast again. It is like taking the stairs as opposed to taking the elevator, but it's possible."

On being questioned about whether she has faced instances of the casting couch, Richa said: "Oh yes, absolutely, a couple of times. I have felt like they were really low rung idiotic morons. Although, I was just starting out and it would have made my life easier that is not the path I will ever choose because I feel this is an art form and there has to be some amount of purity in it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
casting couch Actress Richa Chadha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing