Good scripts hard to come by in Bollywood: Amyra Dastur 

The actor, however, believes audience has started driving the demand for good content as they are rejecting even a big ticket film like Aamir Khan's "Thugs of Hindostan" if the story is not appealing.

MUMBAI: Actor Amyra Dastur says it is incredibly tough, especially for outsiders, to get good scripts in the Hindi film industry.

The actor, who has worked in films like "Issaq", "Mr X" and "Kung Fu Yoga", said she came on board Leena Yadav's "Rajma Chawal" because it is a content-driven story.

"Good scripts are difficult to come by in the industry, especially if you are an outsider.

For me, it has always been about acting and I will do films which are content- driven," Amyra told PTI.

The actor, however, believes audience has started driving the demand for good content as they are rejecting even a big ticket film like Aamir Khan's "Thugs of Hindostan" if the story is not appealing.

"That's when you realise, especially in this industry, that a good script with good content is so scarce. Even our audience now, they don't want a 'Thugs', we saw that. They want an 'Andhadhun' or a 'Bhadhaai Ho'. Our audience is craving content,"said  Amyra, whose film "Rajma Chawal" will release on streaming giant Netflix Friday, and Amyra, 25, digital platform is also changing the way stories are presented.

"With platforms like Netflix, things are evolving as they are making content-driven films and series. In "Rajma Chawal" she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Amyra says since she was the last actor to be cast for the comedy-drama, she was aware she had to act alongside Kapoor.

"I was acting in front of him after doing a few movies so it was a little easy for me. I wasn't that nervous. In the film, the equation we share we are constantly just fighting with each other and have this wicked, sarcastic sense of humour. It is what I share with my father as well. So it wasn't difficult at all," she said.

"Rajma Chawal" chronicles the story of a father who attempts to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him.

Post her debut with "Isaaq" in 2013, the actor went in to work in Tamil and Telugu films and credits her experience there for making her a confident actor today.

"There is always a new experience on every set, a new mistake you make. It is a learning experience. I don't think without my South films or my time spent over there, I would've been able to bag a role in 'Rajma Chawal' or do the films I am currently doing. That was my foundation in two years. Now I feel I can do anything," she said.

Her upcoming film is "Mental Hai Kya" with Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp