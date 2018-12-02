Actors get unnecessary attention, importance in film industry: Kangana Ranaut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", says that actors get an unnecessary attention and importance in the film industry.

Kangana was interacting with media at the 25th anniversary of Swiss Watchmaker brand Chopard where they unveiled their 'Happy Sport Collection' on Saturday, here.

"Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" which is in its post-production stage is now facing the wrath of a section of the crew which is upset that their dues, which had been promised by October, still remain unpaid. The workers then decided to approach FWICE (Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees) to seek its help.

Reacting on the issue, Kangana said, "It's very sad. I have always opposed such kind of practices. There are doubts that labourers and technicians in the film industry are really devalued. I don't know why actors only get an unnecessary attention and importance in the film industry and because of that, I also want to be a technician."

"I feel they are absolutely devalued. I want to venture into direction and writing as these people are unsung heroes of the film industry."

Kangana added that issues like non-payment of dues cannot be tolerated.

"When such things happen with labourers, it can't be tolerated but I have been promised by the makers of the film that there is no such thing like that. They told me that they have a dispute with a vendor and they are doing a negotiation with him because they don't think they should pay as much he is demanding," she said.

Kangana added that she warned makers of the film that she will not promote the film if they won't be able to solve the issue.

"I warned the makers of the film that if such thing will happen then I am going to disassociate with this film even though I have given 300 days of my life to it.

"I told them that I will not go for any promo launch and I will make sure that I will not promote the film even if one labourer's money has been stuck but they told me to calm down on this issue so, I don't things such an issue can happen on a film like this. Zee Studio is very big studio and they have a good reputation so, I am sure that there will be no complaints from our end," said the actress.

"Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" is a historical biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi It is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

Kangana plays Rani Laxmibai. The film is scheduled to be released on January 25.