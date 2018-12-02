Firecrackers at Nickyanka wedding, of course! Priyanka's Diwali advice backfires on Twitter

By Online Desk

Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas said 'I do'at a Catholic wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace Saturday amid tight security. But, it was not just the intercultural wedding that caught the eyes of people, but the show of fireworks following their wedding.

It was not the usual PDA (public display of affection) that got everyone talking, but the public display of fireworks, which also conveyed the message that the couple got hitched.

Fun fact: As Nickyanka exchanged vows at the Jodhpur palace, firecrackers ruled the night sky, on the eve of National Pollution Control day.

#WATCH: Fireworks at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian rituals. pic.twitter.com/XpzYtGZG2G — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

To put it in Katy Perry's words, baby it was the fireworks that made me people go 'oh oh oh' about the stars' wedding.

During Diwali, actress Priyanka Chopra was seen advocating people to celebrate pollution-free festival without firecrackers. In the video, she asked people to avoid fireworks so that everyone including animals and asthmatics like her can enjoy the Diwali. Watch it here!

Though it was the crackers that were lit at the palace, the actual spark begin on Twitter as Twitterati -pointed out the problem here - the fireworks. It was a 'breathtaking' sight - literally, claims Twitterati who criticised the actress for the double standard.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Guys pls don’t burn firecrackers, Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic pic.twitter.com/PJOry2HldG — AMIT ( मन व्याकुल वाले ) (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 1, 2018

Pic 1 - Law being implemented when you are a poor father of minor kids who want to celebrate Diwali, .......

Pic 2 - Law being blind when you are a Richie rich filmstar who has an ‘inter-faith’ marriage. pic.twitter.com/zuOf80xNPN

— Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) December 1, 2018

Ten trucks of fireworks at Jodhpur for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding. What do you think, my green friends?#PriyankaChopra #PriyankaNickWedding

— Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) December 1, 2018

For those who are questioning Priyanka, calling her a hypocrite -



These are non-polluting, non-asthma causing, kutta billi friendly, absolutely secular fireworks specially made to order for #PriyankaKiShaadi#NickyankaKiShaadi#NickyankaWedding



pic.twitter.com/WjNPFDo2OO — Archie (@archu243) December 1, 2018

Is Farhan attending Priyanka's wedding? Asking if someone spotted him with an extra mask for her to beat the fireworks pollution pic.twitter.com/YINWujf1Nm

— Mary Kom BoxeRatty (@YearOfRat) December 1, 2018

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra having a fireworks show at her wedding while preaching for a pollution free Diwali otherwise is the reason why people broke the 2-hour deadline to burst crackers this Diwali. Every Hypocrisy must have an equal and opposite reaction

These are Oxygen emitting fireworks at Priyanka's wedding. Only on Diwali, they pollute the air.

Hence 8-10pm rule is not applicable here. And no one is bothered, not even the courts. pic.twitter.com/b7E5RF02hg

Fireworks at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian rituals.



What Happened to her Asthama?pic.twitter.com/7i2YMTk4l8

— The Engineer (@Engihumor) December 2, 2018

It will interesting to see how Priyanka Chopra replies to Twitterati. Reportedly, the couple will get married in a Hindu ceremony on Sunday.