Firecrackers at Nickyanka wedding, of course! Priyanka's Diwali advice backfires on Twitter

As Nickyanka exchanged vows at the Jodhpur palace, firecrackers ruled the night sky, on the eve of National Pollution Control day.

Published: 02nd December 2018 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clicked at their Mehendhi function. (Photo | Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas said 'I do'at a Catholic wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace Saturday amid tight security. But, it was not just the intercultural wedding that caught the eyes of people, but the show of fireworks following their wedding.

It was not the usual PDA (public display of affection) that got everyone talking, but the public display of fireworks, which also conveyed the message that the couple got hitched. 

Fun fact: As Nickyanka exchanged vows at the Jodhpur palace, firecrackers ruled the night sky, on the eve of National Pollution Control day.

To put it in Katy Perry's words, baby it was the fireworks that made me people go 'oh oh oh' about the stars' wedding.

During Diwali, actress Priyanka Chopra was seen advocating people to celebrate pollution-free festival without firecrackers. In the video, she asked people to avoid fireworks so that everyone including animals and asthmatics like her can enjoy the Diwali. Watch it here!

Though it was the crackers that were lit at the palace, the actual spark begin on Twitter as Twitterati -pointed out the problem here - the fireworks. It was a 'breathtaking' sight - literally, claims Twitterati who criticised the actress for the double standard.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

It will interesting to see how Priyanka Chopra replies to Twitterati. Reportedly, the couple will get married in a Hindu ceremony on Sunday. 

