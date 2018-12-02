Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonali Bendre​ set to return to Mumbai for 'happy interval'

Sonali made the announcement via a social media post, which included a message and a photograph in which Sonali looks all set for the journey.

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre (Photo | Sonali Bendre Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who has been putting up a brave fight against metastatic cancer for months in New York, will return to Mumbai -- where her heart is -- for a "happy interval".

Sonali made the announcement via a social media post, which included a message and a photograph in which Sonali looks all set for the journey.

"They say 'Distance makes the heart grow fonder'. It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realised I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it one day at a time," Sonali wrote.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre writes emotional message for husband on wedding anniversary

She added: "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment.

"The fight is not yet over... but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval."

For Sonali, who has spent the tumultuous time with bravado and a smile on her face, "it's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and switch on the sunshine".

ALSO READ: I allowed myself to cry, feel the pain but for a short while, says Actress Sonali Bendre on battling cancer

As her "adventure with life continues", Sonali was reminded of words by Chris Martin: "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight, We are diamonds taking shape."

Sonali, married to film producer Goldie Behl, announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with a high grade cancer. She said her family and close friends have provided her the best support system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonali Bendre Behl Sonali Bendre​ Mumbai Sonali Bendre​ health Sonali Bendre​ cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp