Sonali Bendre​ set to return to Mumbai for 'happy interval'

MUMBAI: Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who has been putting up a brave fight against metastatic cancer for months in New York, will return to Mumbai -- where her heart is -- for a "happy interval".

Sonali made the announcement via a social media post, which included a message and a photograph in which Sonali looks all set for the journey.

"They say 'Distance makes the heart grow fonder'. It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realised I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it one day at a time," Sonali wrote.

She added: "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment.

"The fight is not yet over... but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval."

For Sonali, who has spent the tumultuous time with bravado and a smile on her face, "it's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and switch on the sunshine".

As her "adventure with life continues", Sonali was reminded of words by Chris Martin: "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight, We are diamonds taking shape."

Sonali, married to film producer Goldie Behl, announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with a high grade cancer. She said her family and close friends have provided her the best support system.