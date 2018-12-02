We need to make magical Mumbai: SRK

Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said that people of Mumbai need to make a magical Mumbai for themselves.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was addressing the media at the 'Mumbai 2.0' event here on Saturday. It was organised by the Government of Maharashtra along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Talking about the people of Mumbai, Shah Rukh lauded the resilience and patience of the city of Mumbai and it's people.

"I think more than patience, people of Mumbai have resilience in their personality. Most of the times, we have seen that whether it's raining, traffic jams or another kind of wrongdoings but Mumbai has always been resilient, has come forth, stood forth and fought everything of with love and kindness plus with a lot of guts," he said.

"I think the other thing that we should add to Mumbaikars is to add the magical part of Mumbaikar. Our Mumbai is resilient and beautiful but we need to make a magical Mumbai," he added.

Shah Rukh next will be seen in Anand L. Rai's 'Zero' along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

It is releasing in theaters on December 21.

