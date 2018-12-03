Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Leena Yadav says some of the biggest gatekeepers of patriarchy are women

As many women are finding a voice against patriarchy, Leena Yadav says responsible action is required to continue the change.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Leena Yadav

Filmmaker Leena Yadav (File | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Whether it was about focusing on the mental conditioning that creates gender inequality in "Parched" or bringing to notice how technology is creating a generation gap with her latest project "Rajma Chawal", filmmaker Leena Yadav treats all her movies as opinion pieces on topics that matter to a progressive mind.

As many women are finding a voice against patriarchy, Yadav says responsible action is required to continue the change.

Asked about the constant transformation in the society around gender equality, Yadav told IANS here: "Actually, 'Parched' has come from the place of social conditioning of men and women rather than talking about the gender equality. The way we are conditioned based on our gender is causing the discrimination...you understand that right? Who is the first teacher of a child? It is his/her mother. Some of the biggest gatekeepers of patriarchy are women."

ALSO READ: I was literally asked to leave town for various reasons, says Leena Yadav

"It is equally difficult for a man to live in the society with a certain mind conditioning when he realises he is infertile. One of the reasons why the character of Manoj in 'Parched' is so violent is that he realised that he is infertile.

"Imagine the struggle and frustration they go through because they are taught masculinity in a certain way. Same things happen to women as well... so mind conditioning is the villain to blame," explained Yadav.

Yadav considers the changing scenario in the film industry, especially the influx of female filmmakers and technicians, as a positive sign.

Talking about how men are getting sensitised courtesy the #MeToo Movement, she said: "Since shaming the victim is not there anymore, it is great to see how so many women who suffered for ages are finding their voice... It is a changing time. It is positive. But we have to be very responsible in this transformation, otherwise the whole movement can be derailed."

Her film "Rajma Chawal", an Old Delhi-set drama starring Rishi Kapoor, released on Netflix on November 30.

"My husband (cinematographer Aseem Bajaj) who is also the producer of the film told me that no matter what we do, we practically cannot reach out to 190 countries at one go if a film releases in the theatres. And as filmmakers, our aim is to reach out to the maximum number of people.

"So it is only wise to accept the reality that people prefer to watch films on OTT platforms like Netflix rather than going to the theatres."

The film also features Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur.

As the film is set in Delhi and revolves around the generation gap between two people, the city played an important role in the narration.

"You see, the city itself has its own generation gap between old Delhi and New Delhi. So after hearing the story, when we decided to develop the script, we used the generational gap in a manner that fits the mode of the narration. Very interestingly, Chandni Chowk is a place that embraces people and celebrates inclusiveness.

"Though the place was crowded and I was concerned about the shoot logistically, the locals and my team were so good that we ended up making the film together," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leena Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp