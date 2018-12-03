Genelia had a 'blast' working with Riteish Deshmukh after four years

Home Entertainment Hindi

Genelia shook a leg with Riteish in the film's special Holi track called 'Surf laavun dhuvun tak', which released on Sunday.

Genelia

Actors Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who is coming back on the big screen after four years with a cameo in her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming Marathi film "Mauli", says she did not realise for how long she has been away from facing the cameras.

Talking about her comeback on screen and working with Riteish after a long gap, Genelia wrote on Instagram: "My God it's been four years since I was last on screen... Did not even realise it. Thank you Riteish for 'Dhuvun tak' and for making sure I did it...had such a blast."

Four years ago, the Bollywood couple also did a similar cameo in a festive track in Riteish's debut Marathi film "Lai Bhaari".

ALSO READ: Why Genelia didn't speak to Riteish Deshmukh on 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' set

"Mauli", directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Genelia is scheduled to release on December 14.

Not only Genelia, Riteish also had fun shooting with his wife for the song.

He said in a statement: "I would never want to leave any opportunity to work with Genelia. I have actually forced her to do this song.

"It felt great to be dancing together after four years and that too on an Ajay-Atul composition. Hopefully the audience enjoys it as much as we did."

Riteish and Genelia, who were seen together in movies like "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya", "Tujhe Meri Kasam" and "Masti", got married in 2012 and have two sons named Riaan and Rahyl.

