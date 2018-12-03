Here's what happened at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas​'s filmy sangeet

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Every detail about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fairytale wedding over the weekend has been raising the excitement of the couple's millions of fans.

And now, PeeCee's cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra has revealed everything that happened at the sangeet function in Jodhpur and going by the Instagram post, it was definitely full of fun and frolic.

The 'Namaste England' star divulged that the Chopra family had rehearsed for days to depict "Mimi didi and Nick's love story through songs, scenes and skit - full Bollywood style."

However, "the ladke wallas" stumped the bride's family when they stepped on stage.

"They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced LIVE, including lip syncing hindi songs!" the post added.

WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas give 'an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness'

The 'Jabariya Jodi' actor concluded by writing that the spirit of competitiveness was overpowered with "love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise!"

She also revealed that the 'trophy' was shared by the bride and the groom's family.

Priyanka had also shared pictures and videos from the ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. For the sangeet, the 'Quantico' star chose to wear Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold and silver sequins saree.

ALSO READ: PETA accuses Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas of 'animal cruelty' for using elephant, horse at wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. The couple is yet to release their wedding pictures.