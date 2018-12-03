Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhuri Dixit latest Instagram post will make you miss 'Devdas'

While the click was enough to make fans nostalgic, Madhuri Dixit and Shahrukh Khan seemed incomplete without Aishwarya Rai.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' is not just a film, it is a feeling. And Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post will remind you of the epic classic the movie was.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception brought all the Bollywood A-Listers under one roof, and guess who all bumped into each other, the team of 'Devdas'!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My favorites in a single frame!

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Sharing a photo of the memorable reunion on her Instagram page, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl wrote, "My favourites in a single frame." The Picture features the lead actor of the film, Madhuri and Shahrukh Khan posing with director Bhansali. The team was also joined by Sriram Madhav Nene, Madhuri's Husband.

While the click was enough to make fans nostalgic, Chandramukhi (Madhuri) and Devdas (Shahrukh Khan) seemed incomplete without their Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

The 2002 romantic drama has been one of the Bollywood's most celebrated works.

The film had grabbed the attention of not only the domestic audience, but was also well-received overseas, with the viewers going gaga over the extravagant sets and costumes.

