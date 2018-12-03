Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to Delhi for their reception

Priyanka looked ethereal as she was snapped with husband Nick, who opted for a plain brown suit with white sneakers.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Nickyanka

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their sangeet night.(Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

By ANI

JODHPUR: The first pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are out! The newly-weds, who are busy painting the town red with their dreamy pictures, are headed to Delhi for their reception.

The reception party is set to take place in the national capital on December 4.

WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas give 'an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness'

Dressed in a bottle green saree, wearing sindoor (vermillion) and red 'chooda' (a set of bangles traditionally worn by newly-wedded women), Priyanka looked ethereal as she was snapped with husband Nick, who opted for a plain brown suit with white sneakers.

The couple was smiling their hearts out as they posed for the paparazzi at the Jodhpur airport.

Earlier, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle Jonas, and Parineeti Chopra's parents, among others were spotted at the Jodhpur airport.

ALSO READ: PETA accuses Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas of 'animal cruelty' for using elephant, horse at wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place over the weekend at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace here. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. Various pictures and videos of the duo's sangeet and mehendi ceremony have made their way to social media. The couple, however, is yet to release their wedding pictures.

