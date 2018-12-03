Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonali Bendre beams with joy as she returns to 'motherland'

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonali Bendre Behl beamed with joy, flashed smiles, gave a thumbs up and joined her hands in reverence for all the love as she arrived here on Monday months after she left for New York to seek treatment of a high grade cancer.

Sonali, known for films like "Sarfarosh", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" and "Duplicate", has been putting up a brave fight against metastatic cancer for months.

She arrived here in an all-black look and flaunted her shaved head with as much confidence and bravado as she has been showcasing to her fans via social media. She was joined by her film producer husband Goldie Behl.

The paparazzi went clickety-click as Sonali made her way to the car and she obliged with a heartwarming smile and gratitude.

Before she left from New York, Sonali had shared a social media update, flaunting a casual white tracksuit. She had teamed them with shoes -- one of which read "mother" and the other read "land".

Clearly, Sonali was excited to be back in Mumbai -- where her heart is -- for a "happy interval".

Her Instagram post read: "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment.

"The fight is not yet over... but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval."

For Sonali, who has spent the tumultuous time with a smile on her face, "it's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and switch on the sunshine".

Sonali announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with a high grade metastatic cancer. A mother of one, she said her family and close friends have provided her the best support system.

