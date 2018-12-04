Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan shoots for 'Jhund' in Nagpur

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, 'Jhund' is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers.

Published: 04th December 2018 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | Amitabh Bachchan Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film "Jhund" in Nagpur.

The cine icon on Monday evening took to Twitter and shared a few photograph of himself and captioned: "'Nagpur' for 'Jhund' -- the new project by Nagraj , his first in Hindi, the maker of 'Sairat' the Marathi blockbuster .. a centre of attraction and 'Nagpur', geographically apparently the centre of geographic India. May the two centres thrive!"

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan pays off over 1,300 Uttar Pradesh farmers' loans

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, "Jhund" is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. Big B plays role of a professor who channelises the street children to build a soccer team.

"Jhund" is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule under the banner of T-Series Films, Taandav Films Entertainment Ltd, and Aatpat.

Amitabh will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's "Badla" along with actress Taapsee Pannu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagpur Jhund Amitabh Bachchan Big B

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp