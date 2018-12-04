At pet festival in city, Dino Morea talks about his four-legged ‘sons’

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollywood actor Dino Morea, who was at Pet Fed over the weekend, says he hopes to be back on the big screen soon. Currently working on producing two films, Morea says he will be acting too — the casting for one of his film Helmet is currently underway, while the other is still in the scripting stage.

The Raaz actor had made a special appearance in the horror flick Alone released in 2015, and was last seen in a Tamil/Malayalam bilingual art film, Solo, last year.Being an investor in the event, Morea has been associated with Pet Fed in Mumbai and Delhi. This was the first time the carnival took place in Bengaluru, which he says is a pet-friendly city. He was born and brought up in Bengaluru, and calls the city ‘home’, but he’s saddened by the way the city has expanded without ‘proper planning’. “Ask anyone who used to live in Bengaluru even 15 years ago, they’d tell you how beautiful the city was back then. I used to live in the Cooke Town, Frazer Town areas,” he said.

In conversation with CE post the event, he told us how his pets changed his life. The actor has a three-year-old Labrador Maximus and four-year-old stray Ganpat. “They put a smile on my face all the time. When I come home after a bad day sometimes, they calm me down, and I couldn’t be happier,” he said, adding that the two dogs have very different personalities. “Maximus is friendly and affectionate. Even if he sees a thief, I am sure he’d lick him. He’s also a foodie. On the other hand, Ganpat is more like me. He likes to be left alone sometimes, and only comes to me when he wants some affection. They have drawn these traits from me and my family,” he said.

One routine he enjoys sharing with his beloved pooches is tea in bed. “When I wake up, they come to my room and sit next to me while I sip on my morning tea,” he said, adding, “I love everything about them. They give you unconditional love, you can’t expect that from humans. We always talk about love and kindness, but we always expect something in return.”

But having pets at home is a big responsibility too. He says, “It is unfair to keep pets if there is no space for them. They are like children - you wouldn’t have four kids if you lived in a small flat. If you have space, you can have even 10 dogs, but ones that can survive in the Indian climate. Do not bring a dog home that cannot live in the hot climate of India.”