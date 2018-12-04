Home Entertainment Hindi

Beyonce recreates Deepika Padukone's Cannes look 

The 'Single Ladies' singer totally slayed her performance at a Global Citizen event in South Africa, donning the exact same dress as that of Deepika's.

Published: 04th December 2018 12:35 AM

Deepika Padukone (L), Beyonce (R) in the avant-garde outfit. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It's a small world, and sometimes outfits get repeated. One such instance is of Beyonce, who recreated Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone's look from the Cannes, and we can't decide which of the two divas wore it better!

This year marked the second outing at Cannes for Padukone and she totally stole the show, looking lavish in a pink Ashi Studio gown. Covered in pink frills, ruffles, and a matching long train, the avant-garde sleeved outfit was elegantly carried by Bollywood's Mastani.

While fans appreciated and, after a while, forgot about the outfit, it was recently recreated by musical superstar Beyonce.

The 'Single Ladies' singer totally slayed her performance at a Global Citizen event in South Africa, donning the exact same dress as that of Deepika's.

The only difference between the two was that while Deepika coupled the outfit with a matching pair of pink heels, the ace vocalist paired it with blingy silver heels.

While it is difficult to judge who wore it better, both the stars have managed to ooze oomph in the dress. 

Deepika Padukone Beyonce Cannes

