From runway to films, Diana Penty has got it all

Diana Penty is quite the sensation every time she walks the ramp.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Diana Penty (Photo | Instagram)

By A Harini Prasad
Express News Service

Diana Penty is quite the sensation every time she walks the ramp. Whether it’s her debut at the Indo-Italian Festival in 2005 or the more recent Blenders Pride Fashion Tour (BPFT), the model-turned-actress captures our attention with her grace and confidence. This time, she was the muse for her long-time friend and celebrity designer Rohit Bal at the BPFT.

“I’ve always looked up to Bal. His designs are classic and royal, almost transporting you to a palace. Look at me, I feel so regal today,” says the 33-year-old, pointing to her black floor-length cocktail number with floral embroidery and bell sleeves. What’s notable is that some of Diana’s first shows were with Bal himself. “My career began with some of his shows. And, here I am today. Life has come a full circle,” she adds.

Having been in the modelling industry for more than a decade now, Diana says that walking the ramp comes rather naturally to her. The diva has earlier modelled for international fashion and beauty brands and Indian designers including Wendell Rodricks and Rina Dhaka, among others. “It’s been so many years that I feel like a natural now, but I’d be lying if I said that I walk the ramp without any prep. There are many rounds of hair, make-up and fittings. Of course, right shoes are so important to make sure you don’t fall,” she shares.

Film trajectory

Long after her runway debut, Diana debuted in Bollywood, making quite a mark with her portrayal of the innocent and shy Meera — a simple Indian girl with traditional values in Cocktail (2012). However, she was rather absent in the circuit for the next four years, until she made a comeback with her role of a runaway bride in Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Although the break wasn’t planned, Diana has often said that she wanted to do unconventional films and not anything that came her way.

In her closet

A perfect-fitting pair of denims
A crisp white shirt
A comfortable pair of heels

