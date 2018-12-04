Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't sing songs on the basis of its form, says singer Richa Sharma

Bollywood actor Richa Sharma has hosted and judged several singing based reality television shows.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Richa Sharma

Bollywood singer Richa Sharma (Photo | Richa Sharma Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: From singing devotional songs to becoming a popular playback singer in Bollywood, Richa Sharma says music is her soul irrespective of any genre.

"Be it bhajans or ghazals or Bollyood peppy songs, I don't sing songs on the basis of its form. I love singing all types of songs. I can't differentiate between two forms. For me, music is everything. It is my soul," Richa told IANS on the phone.

Though the "Baabul" singer is mainly known for singing sad and heartbroken songs, she says she is completely different in real life.

"I know most of my songs are sad but I am very much different in real life... I am a bubbly, chirpy person. Sometimes people judge you and build preconceived notions about you on the basis of the work you do, similarly in my case, as most of my songs are quite sad, people may assume that I am the same sad person in personal life, but I am very much different."

Not only films, Richa has also worked in television shows. She has hosted and judged several singing based reality TV shows. Currently, she has replaced singer Sona Mohapatra as the judge of Zee TV's "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" 2018.

"'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is a great platform for aspiring singers. I am honoured to be associated with the show. It has given our country many great and talented musicians. And being a judge, I will try my best to bring out the best from the participants," added the "Sajda" hitmaker.

