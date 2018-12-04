I was thrilled when Mrunal Thakur hugged me, says Nikkhil Advani on 'Batla House'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has praised Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is featuring in the upcoming movie "Batla House", and has called her "uber talented" and gorgeous.

Advani on Tuesday shared a photograph of Mrunal and captioned it: "And then we have the uber talented and gorgeous Mrunal Thkur. Thrilled when she got up and hugged me at the end of my narration (teary eyed with emotion). 'Batla House' film shoot."

The "Batla House" makers is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008.

It also stars John Abraham, who is known for doing patriotic movies like "Madras Cafe" and "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" and his latest release "Satyameva Jayate".

He will once again be seen donning the patriotism on his sleeve in "Batla House" by essaying police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav who led the Batla House encounter.

Helmed by Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.