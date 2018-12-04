Home Entertainment Hindi

I've been fond of Asha Negi's work: Sharman Joshi

'Baarish - Mood For Some Love' is a journey of two strangers who have always prioritised family over their lives.

Published: 04th December 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Asha Negi

Television star Asha Negi (Photo | Asha Negi Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sharman Joshi, who is foraying into the web space with "Baarish - Mood For Some Love", says it is a joyous experience to work with producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Asha Negi.

"This is going to be my debut in the digital space and I'm absolutely delighted to work with ALTBalaji and especially Ekta, who I have always wanted to work with. The experience of working with her is like being with family," Sharman said in a statement.

In the show, Sharman will be playing the protagonist 'Anuj' opposite Asha. It is a journey of two strangers who have always prioritised family over their lives and how they develop love and respect for each other in their challenging journey.

Sharman added: "I am also looking forward to work with Asha Negi as I've been fond of her work. I'm a part of a romantic drama after a very long time and I couldn't have thought of a better platform for my debut in the digital space."

The show is being directed by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura.

On the Bollywood front, Sharman was last seen on-screen in "Kaashi in Search of Ganga".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharman Joshi Asha Negi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp