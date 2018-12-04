Home Entertainment Hindi

Jio Music and Saavn to join for South Asia's largest musical platform

The new JioSaavn app, will bring a rang of in-app products and music experiences, including an interactive lyrics feature.

Published: 04th December 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jio Music and Saavn

JioSaavn logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Saavn Media, a unit of Reliance Industries, Tuesday unveiled South Asia's largest streaming, entertainment and artist platform, JioSaavn, marking the official integration of JioMusic and over-the-top platform Saavn.

"The new integrated JioSaavn app will be available across all app stores including the Jio app store, on JioPhone, as well as, at www.jio.com/jiosaavn," the company said in a statement.

The new JioSaavn app, will bring a suite of in-app products and music experiences, including an interactive lyrics feature, localised vernacular display, custom integrations with concerts and live events, and exclusive video content over the next few months.

"As announced in March 2018 at the time of acquisition of Saavn by Reliance Industries, the implied valuation of the combined entity at over USD 1 billion makes it the most valuable music streaming platform in South Asia," the statement added.

With a catalog of over 45 million songs and original content, JioSaavn aims to combine the streaming media expertise of Saavn with Jio's digital services ecosystem.

The integrated app is eyeing a "massive addressable market opportunity" both in India as well as the Indian diaspora, it added.

The service will be offered on a 'freemium' model in India with all users having access to the ad-supported product. Jio subscribers - over 252 million at the last count - would have an access to the integrated app.

As part of the launch, Jio users will also get a 90-day extended free trial of JioSaavn Pro, the streaming service's premium product, the statement added.

Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, said that JioSaavn represented a turning point for the music streaming industry in India, as the country continues to experience fast-paced tech innovation, rapid adoption of digital services, and a digital music industry, at par with global leaders.

The Saavn co-founders - Rishi Malhotra, Paramdeep Singh and Vinodh Bhat - continue in their leadership roles to fuel the growth of the company.

JioSaavn's team of over 200 employees also continue to operate from five global offices at Mountain View and New York in the United States, and Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JioSaavn Saavn Music Jio Music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp