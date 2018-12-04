SRK donates wheelchairs to para-athletes

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has donated 50 wheelchairs to para-athletes on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In September, the actor had attended Paralympic Committee of India's (PCI) send-off for Indian Contingent at Asian Para Games 2018 with Deepa Malik (first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games).

The 'Raees' star termed the cause virtuous and also heaped praises on Malik, while adding that it is a privelige to be associated with the Paralympian.

"It has been a privilege knowing and associating with Deepa Malik for a cause as virtuous as this. She is not just an inspiration to many but also a reflection of ourselves as we all are incomplete in one way or the other, it only depends on how we embrace our imperfections and achieve our goals. Felicitating the upcoming para-athletes is our step towards achieving the dream of representing India at the Paralympics," he said.

Deepa, too, has been a actively involved in motivating para-atletes. She is also the co-founder of Wheeling Happiness Foundation.

Sharing her thoughts on the association with SRK she said, "It is an extremely gracious step by Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation to extend their support to Wheeling Happiness to enable the parathletes as it not only facilitates them but also motivates and boosts their confidence."

SRK has actively lent his support to those in need through his non-profit organisation, Meer Foundation. The foundation has also provided support to various acid attack survivors and extended aid to those affected by the deluge in Kerala.