Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK donates wheelchairs to para-athletes

The 'Raees' star termed the cause virtuous and also heaped praises on Malik, while adding that it is a privelige to be associated with the Paralympian.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shahrukh Khan | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has donated 50 wheelchairs to para-athletes on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In September, the actor had attended Paralympic Committee of India's (PCI) send-off for Indian Contingent at Asian Para Games 2018 with Deepa Malik (first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games).

The 'Raees' star termed the cause virtuous and also heaped praises on Malik, while adding that it is a privelige to be associated with the Paralympian.

"It has been a privilege knowing and associating with Deepa Malik for a cause as virtuous as this. She is not just an inspiration to many but also a reflection of ourselves as we all are incomplete in one way or the other, it only depends on how we embrace our imperfections and achieve our goals. Felicitating the upcoming para-athletes is our step towards achieving the dream of representing India at the Paralympics," he said.

Deepa, too, has been a actively involved in motivating para-atletes. She is also the co-founder of Wheeling Happiness Foundation.

Sharing her thoughts on the association with SRK she said, "It is an extremely gracious step by Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation to extend their support to Wheeling Happiness to enable the parathletes as it not only facilitates them but also motivates and boosts their confidence."

SRK has actively lent his support to those in need through his non-profit organisation, Meer Foundation. The foundation has also provided support to various acid attack survivors and extended aid to those affected by the deluge in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan International Day of Persons with Disabilities Para athletes wheelchair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp