Home Entertainment Hindi

Forbes' Richest Indian Celeb List: Deepika Padukone becomes first woman to enter top 5

Deepika Padukone raked in a phenomenal Rs 112.8 crore this year to become the highest-earning woman celebrity.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone has made it to the top five of Forbes India's 2018 list of richest Indians, becoming the first woman to do so.

The newly-wed actor - whose 'Padmaavat' went on to break many records - raked in a phenomenal Rs 112.8 crore this year to become the highest-earning woman celebrity. According to the publication, there are 18 women on the list (which first came out in 2012) - down from 21 in 2017.

VIEW GALLERY: Forbes top 10 richest Indian celebrities list 2018

Maintaining his position on the top for the third time is superstar Salman Khan. With earnings amounting to Rs 253.25 crore, the 52-year-old became India's highest-paid celebrity on the list.

Apart from them, while India cricket captain Virat Kohli bagged the second spot (Rs 228.09 crore), Akshay Kumar held the third place with a total gross of Rs 185 crore.

VIEW GALLERY: Tamil Nadu celebrities who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians

At no. 5 is 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who raked in Rs 101.77 crore.

Forbes noted that the period under its consideration was October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forbes Richest Indian Celeb List Forbes Richest Indian Celeb Deepika Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp