Forbes' Richest Indian Celeb List: Deepika Padukone becomes first woman to enter top 5

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone has made it to the top five of Forbes India's 2018 list of richest Indians, becoming the first woman to do so.

The newly-wed actor - whose 'Padmaavat' went on to break many records - raked in a phenomenal Rs 112.8 crore this year to become the highest-earning woman celebrity. According to the publication, there are 18 women on the list (which first came out in 2012) - down from 21 in 2017.

Maintaining his position on the top for the third time is superstar Salman Khan. With earnings amounting to Rs 253.25 crore, the 52-year-old became India's highest-paid celebrity on the list.

Apart from them, while India cricket captain Virat Kohli bagged the second spot (Rs 228.09 crore), Akshay Kumar held the third place with a total gross of Rs 185 crore.

At no. 5 is 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who raked in Rs 101.77 crore.

Forbes noted that the period under its consideration was October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018.