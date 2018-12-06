Barriers in Indian film industry are honing down: Farhan Akhtar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Film producer Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the release of 'K.G.F: Chapter 1', as a presenter, has said that barriers in Indian films are honing down every day.

Farhan Akhtar was interacting media at the trailer launch of 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' along with film's lead actor Yash and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani on Wednesday in Mumbai.

With Indian film industry producing movies in so many languages, there are questions whether the industry has reached a point where language of the story is not important but the story itself, -- at a time when Akhtar became a presenter of a Kannada film.

"Yeah... I couldn't agree more. I think barriers are honing down every single day and the world is becoming a smaller place. We are enjoying work from cultures and languages which we weren't familiar with many years ago," said Akhtar.

"In digital revolution, we are consuming content without bothering whether it's subtitled or dubbed. Filmmaking eventually is about storytelling. I feel story of KGF is very strong and it's visually very exciting. Ritesh (Sidhwani) and I are presenter of this film and we are very honoured being part of it and presenting it to the Hindi-speaking audience," said Akhtar.

When asked if he will be seen acting or directing a film, he said, "I am just finishing with Shonali Bose's film called 'The Sky Is Pink.' You will see at some point mid-next year and beyond that, we will discuss it on some other forum."

'K.G.F: Chapter 1' is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language action-period drama set in the Kolar gold fields. It was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films.

It is the first installment in the two-part series, followed by K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

It is releasing on December 21.