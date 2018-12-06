Eros Now to invest USD 70 million in original content

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian OTT service Eros Now will invest $70 million in original content and roll out 100 new Originals.

The information was shared by Eros Digital Chief Operating Officer Ali Hussein in an interview to Variety.

He is a panelist at Singapore's Asia TV Forum & Market. Eros Digital is an arm of Bollywood studio Eros International.

"Over the last six to nine months, what Eros has made known to the rest of the industry is that we are looking to scale up our investment in the Eros Now platform," Hussein said.

The company recently launched digital shows "Side Hero" and "Smoke" and a made-for-digital feature "Meri Nimmo", directed by Bollywood hitmaker Aanand L. Rai.

Rolling out over the next 18 months will be original digital series, films and short-form content, reports variety.com.

"We are looking to make more relevant programming for the right kind of audience set in the country," Hussein said.

The total investment in the original content slate will be in the range of $50 to $70 million.

"As a company, the logic is that we want to be genre agnostic. The comfort space is the work we do in fiction. Non-fiction is not necessarily a natural comfort area, but that's an area we are trying to learn," said Hussein.