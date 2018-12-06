Marriage doesn't stop actresses from getting lead roles: Shubhangi Atre

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is currently seen in TV show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!", says she does not find marriage as a barrier in an actor's career.

"Many times I read in interviews where actresses claim that they are not getting lead roles in shows because they are married and have a child. But I personally don't believe in this," Shubhangi said in a statement.

"I feel if we have talent, well maintained personality and a physique for a lead role, we can easily get them," she added.

Shubhangi, who has earlier worked in shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Kasturi", is a mother of a 12-year-old daughter.

"I'm playing a lead role. I was not even approached for a mother's role. I feel blessed," added the 37-year-old.