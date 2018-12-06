Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma in upcoming gangster film

Shilajit Mitra By

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma will be collaborating in an upcoming gangster film co-produced by Prernaa Arora and Ahmed Khan. Ayush recently made his Bollywood debut with the romantic musical film, Loveyatri. Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the role of a gangster in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gansgter 3.

The extended cast and director of the yet-to-be titled film will soon be finalised. The film will go on floors in May 2019 and is expected to feature some high-octane action scenes. Sanjay Dutt has an impressive line-up of films ahead of him in 2019. These include the period dramas Panipat and Kalank, the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Prasthanam, and the action-adventure film Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Aayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan. He is married to Salman's sister Arpita and has a two-year-old son named Ahil.