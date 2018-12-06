Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on May 17, 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer "Jabariya Jodi" will hit screens worldwide on May 17, 2019.

The makers and star cast of the movie, which will present a take on Bihar's 'pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping)', chose a unique way to announce the release date.

They took to social media to share a playful stop motion poster, showing Sidharth and Parineeti having a blast in a Maha Shivratri set up.

"Hum aa rahe hai agle saal karne zabardast dhamaal! Gear up for 'Jabariya Jodi' on May 17," Parineeti tweeted.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by Prashant Singh.