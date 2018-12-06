We all have something to learn from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Varun Dhawan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan says the Indian film industry is now harnessing the power of the Internet to reach the masses.

The "Badlapur" actor, who connects to his fans via social media frequently, received the Best Digital Personality of the Year Award at the Digital Marketers' Awards by IAMAI and moneycontrol here on Wednesday, read a statement.

Varun then took to answering a few questions, talking about trolls, media personalities and about India going digital.

He said: "Most of the youth is on the Internet. In fact, when I was shooting for my film 'Sui Dhaaga...' in Chanderi, most televisions didn't work and there were no cinemas. But everyone had high-speed internet, which is probably how they know me; through my songs and videos on YouTube.

"Digital India is way bigger than we think and our film industry has woken up to its importance and now uses it to reach out to the masses."

On his favourite social media personality, he said: "It is 'The Rock', Dwayne Johnson. I think we all have something to learn from that man."