Actress Zareen Khan files complaint against ex-manager for sending objectionable texts

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has filed a complaint against her former manager for allegedly sending her insulting messages, a police official said here Friday.

Anjali Atha, her former manager, allegedly sent Khan several objectionable messages on mobile phone after the two had a dispute, the official said.

A case under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered against Atha at Khar police station Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

"No arrest has been made yet. We are verifying the complaint," he added.

Khan (31) made her Bollywood debut in the 2010 film "Veer". She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's "1921".