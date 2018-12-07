Harshita Gaur in 'Sacred Games' season two

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Harshita Gaur has bagged a pivotal role in crime thriller "Sacred Games" season two.

According to a source, the casting of the show is almost done and Harshita is a part of it. "Shooting will continue throughout next month," added the source.

ALSO READ: I don't think Saif got compliments for a film the way he got for 'Sacred Games', says Kareena Kapoor

"I am a part of 'Sacred Games' season two. However, I am not in a position to say anything on the character yet," Harshita told IANS.

Harshita has become a popular face in the web series space. Her latest release "Mirzapur" is still streaming and she has been shooting for ALTBalaji's "Punchbeat" as well.