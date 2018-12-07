Home Entertainment Hindi

Made 'Uri' for Indian Army not for political parties: Director Aditya Dhar

'Uri' will see Vicky Kaushal playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes.

Published: 07th December 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Uri

A still from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Aditya Dhar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie "Uri", feels great that many political leaders have liked the trailer. However, he says that the film is made for the Indian Army and not for any political party.

"I never thought about it but it feels great to see such a good response. It is an amazing feeling. It is great that many political leaders have shared and liked the trailer on social media but I have made this film for Indian Army and not for any political party," Dhar said in a statement.

He added that this is the least "we could do as filmmakers for Indian Army."

On claims of a lot of Indian fans showing support, he added: "I am glad but I want people to come and watch the film and realise that how much our Indian Army sacrifice."

With much noise soon after the trailer was released, the tension between two rival nations (India and Pakistan) risen.

"People will come to know about the reality once our film will be out on January 11, 2019."

The film will see Vicky Kaushal playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes. It also stars Yami Gautam.

Based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, "Uri" traces the significant event.

It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Produced by RSVP movies, "Uri" will hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uri film Aditya Dhar Indian Army Uri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp