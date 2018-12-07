Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhuri Dixit not planning to fight Lok Sabha elections

A report claimed that Madhuri Dixit Nene's name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: There were reports that actress Madhuri Dixit Nene might contest the Lok Sabha elections from Pune for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but her representative has denied all such claims, saying that they are false.

But Madhuri's spokesperson denied the reports.

"This news is false and speculative," the spokesperson told IANS.

Madhuri, who entered the industry in 1984 with "Abodh", has remained a pivotal part of the Indian entertainment industry and has enthralled fans through meaty roles in films like "Tezaab", "Ram Lakhan", "Dil", "Beta", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Anjaam", "Mrityudand", "Pukar", "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Devdas". She also starred in "Gulaabi Gang".

She took a break after marriage and returned to Bollywood with "Aaja Nachle" in 2007.

At the moment, she is busy with "Kalank" and "Total Dhamaal".

