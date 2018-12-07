Home Entertainment Hindi

Ode to #NickYanka

We heard on the grapevine that two of the members of the piano quintet which played as the bride walked down the aisle, were Malayalis!

Published: 07th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

R to L: Subin, Carol, and Kusmitha

By Asha Prakash
Express News Service

Not much has been revealed about the Christian wedding ceremony, probably the most solemn affair of the recent Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding gala held at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. However, we heard on the grapevine that two of the members of the piano quintet which played as the bride walked down the aisle, were Malayalis! The violinist, Carol George, is from Kochi, and part of the Symphony Orchestra of India, while viola player, Subin Kumar, who hails from Kottayam is a member of the Cochin Chamber Orchestra.

Subin and Carol at the wedding

Apparently, the bride and groom wanted live music from a professional western classical band on their special day. As each bridesmaid and groomsman duo walked down the aisle, a different piece of music was played. Nonetheless, Priyanka's walk was  accompanied by a beautiful piano solo. The quintet played iconic German maestro  Felix Mendelssohn’s Wedding March following the vows, as the couple was pronounced husband and wife.

Wedding bells  

“Playing for her on her wedding is something so special and wonderful that I could have ever dreamed of. I dedicated and gave everything I have inside of me as a musician to make her day special. She deserves all and I was deeply touched by their vows that they had written for each other,” Kusmitha Biswakarma, a violinist from Mumbai and member of the quintet, posted on her social media page. Tanya Krytskaya on the cello and Tanisha D on the piano made up the rest of the quintet.Incidentally, Carol has played at Nita Ambani’s 50th birthday party which was also held at Udaipur, as part of an AR Rahman concert. He is also a member of the Orfeo Quintet which made waves with their western classical renditions of Malayalam songs like Padakali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp