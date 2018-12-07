Home Entertainment Hindi

Swara Bhasker excited about web series 'Flesh'

'Flesh' revolves around the global human trafficking industry and how a police officer takes matters onto herself.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:33 PM

Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker says she is looking forward to tell a dark tale of the human trafficking industry with web series "Flesh".

"To associate with brave, bold, relevant and impactful characters and projects is a dream for any passionate actor. I am delighted to become a part of 'Flesh' and looking forward to working with this fantastic and talented crew," Swara said in a statement.

An Eros Now's show, "Flesh" revolves around the global human trafficking industry and how a police officer takes matters onto herself.

"For the first time in my career, I am playing a cop and my fans will be witnessing a new version of myself in this series," she added.

Being co-produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam, the series also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave and Yudhishtir Urs.

Talking about the series, Anand said: "It's a definite high point to produce such an incredible series with Eros Now and we want to present a perfect blend of dark reality and entertainment through 'Flesh'. The superb script, cast, genre and drama are the key ingredients that will keep the viewers captured till the end."

To this, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer at Eros Group, added: "We continue to build our focus on providing a unique experience in the digital world with captivating stories backed by skilled talent. We want the consumers' digital experience to be defined by creating strong, extraordinary and unforgettable content."

