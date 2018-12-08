All you need to know about Anukreethy Vas, India’s contestant in the Miss World 2018 pageant

By Online Desk

On 19th June 2018, Anukreethy Vas was just 19 years old, when she became the first olive skinned beauty to win the Miss India title. Few months later, she has made it to the top 30 contestants list at the Miss World 2018 pageant and will be on the grand stage at Sanya, China on December 8.

As India hopes that Anukreethy Vas brings back the crown for the second time in a row after Manushi Chiillar's win last year, here is a list of all the interesting facts you should know about this beauty with a heart

Anukreethy grew up in Trichy, in a very conservative society. But that did not stop this Tomboyish girl from exploring life as she rode bikes and roamed around the town.

As a single parent, Anukreethy's mother has been her constant source of support and gave her 'all the freedom'.

In her words, “My mother is also my father, and my superhero. If I had had a 6 pm curfew all my life then I wouldn’t have come this far especially in the fashion industry,”

Anukreethy is currently pursuing her Bachelors in French literature from Loyola, Chennai to fulfil her mother’s wish of seeing her become a translator.

A Biriyani lover at heart, Anukreethy is also a state level athlete who is good at singing and dancing.

Though she had no professional training in modeling before, Anukreethi went on to win the Miss India title and her future plan is to pursue Fine Arts and become a supermodel.

Anukreethy is also an active member of Beauty with a Purpose campaign through which she promotes right to education. She also runs an orphanage for 30 underprivileged kids and works towards uplifting the lives of transgenders. She is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Manushi Chillar who crowned her with the Miss India crown and her favorite motto is - The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today. So be the best version of yourself every day.

Anukreethy’s answer to the final question which won her the Miss India Pageant reinstates the fact that she is a woman of substance. Asked whether success or failure was a good teacher, she said, "I would say failure is a better teacher because when you get continuous success in life, you will feel content at a point and your growth will stop. But when you get failures continuously, the soul will have the fire and you will keep working hard until you reach the goal."